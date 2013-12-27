Global Agriculture Machinery Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The Global Agricultural Machinery market to grow at a CAGR of 7.97 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global population. The Global Agricultural Machinery market has also been witnessing the arrival of new technology. However, the increasing price of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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The Global Agricultural Machinery Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global region; it also covers the Global Agricultural Machinery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are AGCO Corp., CNH Industrial N.V, and Deere and Company.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Claas KGaA mbH, Escorts Group, Iseki & Co. Ltd.Kubota Tractor Corp., Kuhn Group, Kverneland Group, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Same Deutz-Fahr Deutschland Gmbh, and Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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