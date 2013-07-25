Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Agrochemicals Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Agrochemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.36 percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased global demand for food grain. The Global Agrochemicals market has also been witnessing increasing adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops. However, increased environmental and health concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Agrochemicals Market 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Pesticide and the Global Fertilizer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience, Yara International and The Mosaic Company.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AgraQuest Inc., AMVAC, BASF, CF Industries, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Mendel Biotechnology Inc., Monsanto, Nippon Soda, Novozymes, OCP, Orica, PotashCorp, Prophyta GmbH, Qatar Fertiliser Company, and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

