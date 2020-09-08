Global AI-Based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2020"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market is expected to record a promising CAGR during the period of 2020-2028. The process, clinical trials are a very crucial that enable both innovators and regulators to assess the efficacy of a candidate drug. The successfully developing a novel therapeutic intervention required around 10 years of time and cost around USD 2.5 billion, However, use of technology like artificial intelligent in clinical trial help to save huge amount of money as well as time.



Increasing number of collaborations to applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical trials aims to reduce time as well expenditure during clinical developmental phases expected to create the lucrative growth in market near the future. Furthermore, raising artificial intelligence based startups in clinical trials sector have significantly growth in recent years and trend expected to be same for forecast period. Additionally, Regulators around the world have released guideline that encourage biopharma companies to use Real world evidence strategies. For instance, US FDA has passed the 21st Century Cures Act, in 2016, that was designed to help bring new innovations and advances to patients more efficiently and faster.



The AI-based clinical trial solution providers market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in AI-based clinical trial solution providers in local as well as international market.



Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market reports cover clinical trial/pipeline prominent players like Antidote Technologies, Inc., AiCure, LLC, Deep 6 AI, Deep Lens Inc., Innoplexus, Intelligencia.ai, MEDIAN Technologies, Mendel.ai, Phesi, Saama Technologies, Unlearn.AI, Inc. and Trials.ai among others.



Market Segments

Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market by Target Therapeutic Area Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Cardiovascular Disorders

- CNS Disorders

- Infectious Disorders

- Metabolic Disorders

- Oncological Disorders

- Other Disorders



Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market Based on Trial Phase Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Early Phase 1

- Phase 1

- Phase 2

- Phase 3

- Phase 4



Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market Based on End Users (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Pharmaceutical Companies

- Academia and Other Users



Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market

- To receive industry overview and future trends AI-based clinical trial solution providers market

- To analyze the AI-based clinical trial solution providers market drivers and challenges

- To get information on AI-based clinical trial solution providers size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in AI-based clinical trial solution providers industry



