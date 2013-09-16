Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Air Cargo Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Air Cargo market to grow at a CAGR of 5.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of online retail stores. The Global Air Cargo market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of new air routes. However, the increasing competition from surface transportation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Air Cargo Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and CIS; it also covers the Global Air Cargo landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., United Parcel Services Inc., and TNT Express NV.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Air France-KLM-Martin Air Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo AG, and Singapore Airlines Cargo Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141996/global-air-cargo-market-2012-2016.html