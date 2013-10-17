Global Air Cargo Market 2012 - 2016: Worldwide Industry Latest Market Share,Technology, Investment Trends, Growth, Size,Trends , Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2013 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Global Air Cargo Market 2012 – 2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Air Cargo market to grow at a CAGR of 5.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of online retail stores. The Global Air Cargo market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of new air routes. However, the increasing competition from surface transportation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Air Cargo Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and CIS; it also covers the Global Air Cargo landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., United Parcel Services Inc., and TNT Express NV.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Air France-KLM-Martin Air Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo AG, and Singapore Airlines Cargo Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



-What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

-What are key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

6. Market Landscape

7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Air Cargo Market of China

9. Air Cargo Trade of US

10. Air Cargo Trade of Middle East

11. Air Cargo Trade of Africa

12. Air Cargo Trade of CIS

13. Air Cargo Trade between Asia and North America

14. Air Cargo Trade between Europe and Asia

15. Air Cargo Trade in Intra-Europe

16. Air Cargo Trade in Intra-Asia

17. Air Cargo Trade in Indian Subcontinent

18. Air Cargo Trade between Europe and North America

19. Key Leading Countries

20. Vendor Landscape



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21. Buying Criteria

22. Market Growth Drivers

23. Drivers and their Impact

24. Market Challenges

25. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

26. Market Trends

27. Key Vendor Analysis

28. Other Reports in this Series



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