Global Air Conditioner Market 2011-2015 NewReport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global Air Conditioner market to grow at a CAGR of 18.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased need for energy-efficient air conditioners. The Global Air Conditioner market has also been witnessing the development of inverter-based air conditioners. However, the higher cost of air conditioners decreases the adoption rate which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Global Air Conditioner Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Air Conditioner market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Trane Inc.
Other vendors mentioned in the report: Airwell Group, GD Midea Holding Co. Ltd., Goodman Manufacturing Co. L.P., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Lennox Industries Inc., NORDYNE Inc., and Panasonic Corp.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90660/global-air-conditioner-market-2011-2015.html