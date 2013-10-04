Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Air Conditioning Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Air Conditioning market to grow at a CAGR of 5.18 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in construction activities. The Global Air Conditioning market has also been witnessing the increased use of green technology and removable energy sources. However, the Capital Intensive market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Air Conditioning Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the Americas, and the EMEA region; it also covers the Global Air Conditioning market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Carrier Corp., Daikin Industries Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Johnson Controls Inc., and LG Electronics Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Airwell Group, ETA General Private Ltd., GD Midea Holding Co. Ltd., Haier Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NORDYNE Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Zhu Hai Gree Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Carrier Corp., Daikin Industries Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Johnson Controls Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Airwell Group, ETA General Private Ltd., GD Midea Holding Co. Ltd., Haier Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NORDYNE Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Zhu Hai Gree Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143452/global-air-conditioning-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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