Global Air Freshener MarketÂ  2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Air Freshener Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Air Freshener market to grow at a CAGR of 4.34 percent over the period 2012-2016 One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing air pollution. The Global Air Freshener market has also been witnessing the introduction of eco-friendly products. However, the availability of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Air Freshener Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Europe, the APAC region, the US, and the rest of the world; it also covers the Global Air Freshener market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Bensckiser Group plc, and S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are BlueMagic, Car-Freshener Corp., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Handstands, Henkel AG & Co., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, ST Chemical Co. Ltd., and Taizhou Ludao Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Bensckiser Group plc, and S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; BlueMagic, Car-Freshener Corp., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Handstands, Henkel AG & Co., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, ST Chemical Co. Ltd., and Taizhou Ludao Cosmetics Co. Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141118/global-air-freshener-market-2012-2016.html