Global Air Freshener Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Global Air Freshener Market 2012-2016



Global Air Freshener market to grow at a CAGR of 4.34 percent over the period 2012-2016 One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing air pollution. The Global Air Freshener market has also been witnessing the introduction of eco-friendly products. However, the availability of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Air Freshener Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Europe, the APAC region, the US, and the rest of the world; it also covers the Global Air Freshener market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Bensckiser Group plc, and S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are BlueMagic, Car-Freshener Corp., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Handstands, Henkel AG & Co., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, ST Chemical Co. Ltd., and Taizhou Ludao Cosmetics Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

6.2 Market Size and Forecast by Units

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation

7.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

Pump/Aerosol Air Freshener

Electrical Air Freshener

Continuous Air Freshener

Car Air Freshener

7.2 Market Segmentation by Retail Outlets



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Air Freshener Market in Europe

Market Size and Forecast

8.2 Air Freshener Market in the APAC Region

8.3 Air Freshener Market in the US

8.4 Air Freshener Market in ROW



9. Key Leading Countries

USA

Japan

UK



10. Vendor Landscape



11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



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17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Procter & Gamble Co.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Global Baby, Feminine & Family Care

Global Beauty

Global Health & Grooming

Global Fabric & Home Care

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

17.2 Reckitt Benckiser plc

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

17.3 S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Cleaning

Home Fragrance

Pest Control

Storage

Shoe Care

Auto Care

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Air Freshener Categories

Exhibit 2: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 3: Global Air Freshener Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Global Air Freshener Market 2012-2016 (billion units)

Exhibit 5: Global Air Freshener Market Segmentation by Product Type 2012

Exhibit 6: Air Freshener Market - Segmentation by Retail Outlets 2012

Exhibit 7: Global Air Freshener Market by Geographic Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 8: Global Air Freshener Market - Segmentation by Geography 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 9: Global Air Freshener Market - Segmentation by Geography 2012-2016

Exhibit 10: Air Freshener Market in Europe 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 11: Air Freshener Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 12: Air Freshener Market in the US 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 13: Air Freshener Market in ROW 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 14: Global Air Freshener Market Segmentation by Vendor 2012

Exhibit 15: Proctor & Gamble Co.\'s Business Segmentation (2012)

Exhibit 16: S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. Business Segmentation



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