Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Air Monitoring and Sampling Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Air Monitoring and Sampling Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 20.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from developing countries. The Global Air Monitoring and Sampling Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of large-scale monitoring networks. However, regulatory issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Air Monitoring and Sampling Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Air Monitoring and Sampling Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Endress+Hauser Management AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TSI Inc., and Horiba Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Invensys Plc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Endress+Hauser Management AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Invensys Plc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



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