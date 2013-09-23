Global Air Traffic Control Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Service provided by ground based controllers directing the aircraft on the ground and through the airspace is called as air traffic control. Primary purpose of air traffic control ATC globally is to avoid collision, provide information and support to the pilot and organize and expedite the traffic in the air. ATC provides services to private, military and commercial aircraft operating within its airspace.



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The ATC provides all the necessary information of the airspace to the pilot. This makes the task of the pilot easier. Some of the air traffic control equipments are Radar Data Processing & Display System (RDPDS), Flight Data Processing System (FDPS) and Simulator System (SIM), Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR), Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR), among others. The RDPDS processes the radar data which in turn controls the approach or departure, terminal and en-route traffic. PSR detects and provides range and bearing information within its range.



One of the primary drivers for the ATC is the safety of the people travelling by different airways. The ever increasing air traffic has to lead to concerns regarding the safety of the travelers. People within the aircraft have to rely on ATC for their safety other than pilot. The ATC equipment keeps the pilot updated with the details of the airspace. The high cost of the equipment proves to be a major restraint. The manufacturers of the ATC equipment depend on the availability of funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for research and development.



With ever increasing technology researches have been conducted to develop equipments to combat different weather conditions. Presently, North America accounts for the largest market share. North America is followed by Europe wherein France, Germany, Italy and Spain are very key regions. In Asia-Pacific, Japan is the one of the major provider of the ATC equipments.



Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Becker Avionics Inc., Kongsberg Gallium Ltd, Harris Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., Intelcan Techno systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, NavAero, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation., Searidge Technologies, Inc. are some of the leading manufacturers of the ATC equipment.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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