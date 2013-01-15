New Defense market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market (Commercial, Cargo And Business Aircrafts) (2012 - 2017)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- The idea behind this report is to identify the business opportunity that arises from cabin up gradation/conversion and refurbishing. We have also calculated the market size and the concentration all over the world for each one of them given below:
Wide Body cabins
Narrow Body cabins
Passenger to Freighter conversions
VIP jets
In order to come out with an effective study, it is of high importance to determine the modification of cabins/scenarios of conversions along with the duration they would require and how often the frequency is set. We have to identify the factors that drive the conversion of cabins and refurbishing. From the databases of aircraft seating and in-flight entertainment and also aircraft as of now in the current fleet in the world as well as the projected fleet over the next five years are analyzed.
The results have been obtained after stringent calculations with the help of the data that was gathered and analyzed. North America and European markets will always be the main business providing areas. The Asian market is on a rampant growth stage but for refurbishing it is in a very nascent stage, but however we feel that with strong growth rate and demand for air travel will put the Asian market in the forefront in the next 20 years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report provides insights on the aircraft refurbishing market, key market players, future scope, drivers, restraints and challenges of the market. The report also analyzes the market for aircraft refurbishing in the base year of the study and future growth potential across different geographies.
This study estimates the global market of Aircraft Refurbishing by the end of 2017. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Aircraft Refurbishing market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The competitive scenario of the top players in the Aircraft Refurbishing market is discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
Key Take-Aways
Analysis of aircraft refurbishing market with emphasis on high growth technologies and components.
Impact analysis of market dynamics that describe factors currently driving as well as restraining growth of the market, along with their impact in short term, medium term and long term.
Gain competitive intelligence from market share analysis, devise revenue growth strategies from the market size and forecast statistics.
Analyze the opportunities that are available for all the stakeholders through competitive landscape study in the aircraft refurbishing market.
