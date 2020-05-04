Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Global aircraft seating market has witnessed considerable expansion in the recent decades on account of increased air travel, innovation in seating design and ambitious expansion goals of airlines. Airlines have also been increasing the demand for aircrafts where seats are narrower and closer together so that more passengers can be accommodated on each flight.



Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3225



Recently, a lawsuit was raised against the Federal Aviation Administration about the closeness of seats and the risk this poses to passenger safety in case of an emergency evacuation. But the agency found that evacuation risk is caused by the width of the exit rather than closeness of seats and therefore no regulations have been imposed on the tightening width or proximity of seats on airplanes. Airlines have registered record levels of profitability in recent years due to more seats per plane and also due to greater percentage of seats being occupied, which has substantially raised aircraft seating market share.



Airline operators have shifted their focus to enhance brand image and maintain passenger retention to raise profit margins. Passengers have been demanding greater comfort while travelling which has generated the need for periodic renewal of aircraft seats. The airlines have started using new seating products with higher safety, wider pitch, and increased legroom which improves customer's experience of travelling over longer journeys. These factors will further increase aircraft seating market share over 2019-2025.



Reducing aircraft weight has considerably improved the operational efficiency of the airliners along with lessening carbon emissions. For instance, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airplane manufacturers and airliners had unveiled their strategic plans for increasing average fuel efficiency of about 1.5% per year from 2009 to 2020. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced materials and technologies for manufacturing light weight seats are escalating the aircraft seating market.



North America can be credited for a substantial volume share in the aircraft seating market. The presence of major aircraft manufacturers across the region contribute to the position that North America holds in the market currently. Manufacturers are raising aircraft production by launching new production facilities to cater to the increasing demand of aircrafts. For instance, in April 2016, American Airlines had inked a purchase order of 47,787 Dreamliner aircrafts.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3225



Some of the most pivotal industry contenders helping to improve aircraft seating market outlook over the forecast period fall along the likes of Zim Flugsitz, Expliseat, Lufthansa Technik, Safran, Embraer Aero Seating Technologies, Geven, Collins Aerospace, Mirus Aircraft Seating, Recaro Aircraft Seating, JAMCO, Stelia Aerospace, and HAECO.



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com