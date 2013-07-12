Global Aircrafts Market Till 2016: Latest Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "Global Aircrafts Market to 2016" to its huge collection of research reports.



Global Aircrafts market to grow at a CAGR of 6.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing revenue per kilometer and freight ton kilometer of aircrafts across the globe. The Global Aircrafts market has also been witnessing increased aircraft growth in the APAC region. However, the increasing price of aviation turbine fuel could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The report covers the Global Aircrafts market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include are Airbus SAS, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Bombardier Inc., and The Boeing Company. The other vendors mentioned in the report are Embraer S. A. and Superjet International.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



