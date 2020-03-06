Global Airport Charging Stations Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2026 : Arconas, IFPL, KwikBoost, ChargeUp, Zoeftig

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The global Airport Charging Stations market is valued at 89.50 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 154.57 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.55% during 2017-2022.



Airport Charging Stations can be divided into three categories: Floor-Standing Type, Embedded Type and Wall-Mounted Type. Floor-Standing Type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 56.28% in 2017, followed by Embedded Type, account for 33.73% and Wall-Mounted Type account for 9.99%.



The consumption market share of global Airport Charging Stations in Laptop use, Mobile Phone use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 17.41%, 74.35% and 8.24% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Airport Charging Stations in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Airport Charging Stations market has the most promising sales prospects in Mobile Phone use.



The data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Airport Charging Stations revenue market, accounted for 35.06% of the total global market with a revenue of 31.38 Million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 20.18% with a revenue of 18.06 Million USD.



Arconas is the largest company in the global Airport Charging Stations market, accounted for 6.23% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by IFPL and Veloxity One LLC, accounted for 3.92% and 3.42% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Airport Charging Stations industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top seventeen manufacturers account for only 40.41% of the revenue market.



Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Airport Charging Stations industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Airport Charging Stations have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.



On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Standing Type

Embedded Type

Wall-Mounted Type



For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Airport Charging Stations for each application, including

Laptop

Mobile Phone

Others



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



