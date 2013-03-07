Global Airport Retailing 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "Global Airport Retailing 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Global airport retailing seemed to be recovering in 2011 with both passenger numbers and spending per passenger increasing, but 2012 has proved patchier with Europe in particular slowing dramatically. Growth in Asia Pacific, however, continues at a breathtaking pace.
Report Highlights
We estimate that overall airport retail sales will have increased by 9.8% in 2012 to $32.6bn. Continuing strong growth in Asia Pacific, through rising numbers of passengers and increasing average spend per passenger, will see this region's share of the world total soar - to 46.9% in 2016 from 34.3% in 2011.
Despite continuing economic problems around the world, the outlook for airport retailing is a positive one. There will be growth in developed economies in passenger numbers and sales per head but at a slower pace than over the last decade or so. Emerging economies will continue their rapid growth taking them to around half the sector by 2016.
The larger airport operators have restructured their operations so they operate like major retail chains: central buying; integrated supply chains and common IT & systems. They are in a position to exploit economies of scale and acquisition is becoming more commonplace in the airport retail sector.
