Fast Market Research recommends "Global Airport Retailing: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance" from Verdict Research, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2012 -- Following a drop in sales in 2009 the global airport retailing market has bounced back. However, growth is being driven predominantly by passenger volumes, which are increasingly rapidly in emerging markets, rather than an increase in spend per passenger. In 2011, Europe was the largest airport retailing market, however Verdict forecasts that it will be overtaken in size in 2012 by Asia Pacific.
Scope
- Inform your international expansion strategies using our three year regional forecasts of sales, passenger volumes, and spend per passenger.
- Select the most suitable products for your retail operations by using our regional category sales data and our three year product category forecasts.
- Benchmark your company's performance by accessing profiles of ten key airport retailers including details of their global market share.
- Maximize sales at your airport by uncovering how walk through formats, arrivals stores, and online and m-commerce can boost sales.
- Prepare your business to exploit the changing airport retailing market by learning how airport passenger compositions are forecast to change by 2030.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global airport retailing market is forecast to expand by 44.5% from 2010 to 2015 with most of this growth coming from emerging economies especially in Asia Pacific, which is forecast to grow by 76.2%, and the Middle East and Africa which is forecast to grow by 40.0%.
Fashion and accessories is the largest product category accounting for 25% of global airport sales in 2010. Sales of fashion and accessories have increased rapidly in recent years driven by the strong appetite for luxury brands in Asia Pacific. In 2010 this region was responsible for 45.6% of fashion and beauty sales at airports.
Walk through stores in airport terminals are growing in popularity. The format enables retailers to create an environment through which all consumers must pass to reach their departure gate. The shops, which tend to include flight information screens, are effective at targeting time scarce consumers.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which product categories are forecast to deliver the most robust growth? Which outlet operators are focused on developing these product categories?
- What product, marketing and channel innovations and strategies should my company consider in order stay on top of market developments?
- How did the largest airport retailers perform in 2010, where are their operations located, what are their main retail formats and plans for expansion?
- Where are passenger volumes increasing most rapidly, and how will this impact on regional passenger compositions arriving at retail destinations?
- Which regions have the highest appetite for beauty, fashion and accessories, electronics, food and confectionary, alcohol and tobacco?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Airports of Thailand PCL, Auckland International Airport Limited, Autogrill S.p.A., Aviva Plc, British Broadcasting Corporation, Christian Dior S.A., Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG, ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG, Gucci Group, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, Lotte Group, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Metro International S.A., Nestle SA, Net Holding AS, Random House, Inc., Samsung Group, Schindler Holding Ltd., South African Airways, TDC A/S, Tommy Hilfiger Group, VF Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Jewelry Retailing: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Global Luxury Retailing: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Unmanned Service Station Retailing in Europe: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Electricals Retailing in Europe: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Global Luxury Retailing: Market Size, Brand Strategies and Competitor Performance
- DIY and Home Improvement Retail in Europe: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Clothing Retail in Australia: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Health and Beauty Retail in Europe: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Global Airport Retailing 2008 - Focus on Emering Markets
- Childrenswear Retail in Europe: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitive Success