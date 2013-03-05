Global Airports Information Systems Market (2013 - 2018) - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Airports Information Systems Market (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- The report on AIS deals with the Airport Information Systems (AIS) which mainly focuses on the end to end information exchange processes including the arrival and departure of flights, operational fitness check, cargo operations and aircraft turn around. The study also focuses on Airport Operational Control Centre (AOCC) which acts as the focal point of information exchange. This market is highly growing due to the need for an optimized control center in airports to meet the increase in air traffic ratio. The study is done on a global basis which includes the segmentation of the market based on the passenger traffic in various airports and also according to geography. Primary interviews have been conducted with various industry participants to get insights about the market. The major industry players include Inform Software, Siemens, Gentrack Ltd, Ikusi, Neuropie, UFIS Airport Solutions, Arinc and IBM.
Key Take-Aways
Airport Information Systems is a huge market with high growth potential
The market size for AIS is expected to be $421.78 million in 2018
There are eight major market players in the world in this market who are mainly located in US and Europe
Apart from the major players AIS market is supported by unorganized players who provide ancillary systems to complete the functions of Airport Operations Control Centre
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2013-2018
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
MARKETS COVERED
Market Segmentation is done on the basis of geography and airport class based on passenger traffic.
On the basis of Geography
This market is segmented on the basis of region wise split.
On the basis airport class
The market is segmented on the basis of airports. AIS systems in airports having more than 30 million passengers fall under class A, airports having 20-30 million passengers fall under class B. The airports having passenger number between 10-20 million and 4-10 million come under class C and class D respectively.
On the basis of Geography
Geography is classified into North America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and South America.
STAKEHOLDERS
Software Providers
Passengers
Cargo Carriers
Government
Airlines
Airports
Airport Staff
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Smart Transportation Market - By Solutions (Ticketing Management, Parking Management, Passenger Information, Traffic Management), Services (Traditional, Advanced, Software) Worldwide Analysis And Forecasts (2012 - 2018)
- Global Airports Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Airports Industry
- Global Airports Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry
- Global Traction Transformer Market, By Type, Rolling Stock, Voltage Network & Geography (2013-2018)
- Global Airports Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Airports Industry
- Global Airports Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Airport Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Global Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market (2012 - 2017)
- Global Digital Living Room Market (2013-2018) By Products [Smart/3D, LED/LCD/OLED TV, Set-top box, Home Theater (Projectors, Audio equipment), Blu-Ray Player, Gaming Console], Technology, & Geography
- Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market - By Technology, Verticals & Geography (2013 – 2018)