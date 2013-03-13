Global Airports Survey 2013-2014 Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Product Synopsis

Global Airports Survey 20132014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how airport industry companies procurement expenditures, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 20132014. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-airports-survey-2013-2014-market-trends-buyer-spend-and-procurement-strategies-in-the-global-airports-industry



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Researchs exclusive panel of leading global airport industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global airports industry. The report includes key topics such as global airport industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global airport industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global airport industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value-chain of the global airport industry.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Executives from the global airport industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 50% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Revenue and margin pressures are created by the rising cost of raw materials and resources, and the expansion of business operations in foreign markets have prompted companies to consolidate positions and look for M&A to stabilize operations.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160226



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Researchs exclusive panel of leading global airport industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global airports industry. The report includes key topics such as global airport industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global airport industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global airport industry executives.



Latest Reports:

Global Airports Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Airports Industry: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160227



Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/159035