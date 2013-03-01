New Transportation market report from ICD-Research: "Global Airports Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- "Global Airports Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how airport industry companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2013-2014. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global airport industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global airports industry. The report includes key topics such as global airport industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global airport industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global airport industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value-chain of the global airport industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Executives from the global airport industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 50% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Revenue and margin pressures are created by the rising cost of raw materials and resources, and the expansion of business operations in foreign markets have prompted companies to consolidate positions and look for M&A to stabilize operations.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Frankfurt Airport, Abu Dhabi Airports Company, International Air Transport Association, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, Narita International Airport Corporation, Tamale International Airport, Bahrain International Airports, Sacramento International Airport, Indra, KAA, ADB Airfield Solutions, PASSUR Aerospace, Subway, HMSHost, Lynden Pindling International Airport, Bristol International Airport, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth airport, Aecom Technology, Abu Dhabi International Airport, Swissport International, Hill International, Aeroportos de Portugal SA, Vinci SA, AMP Capital Investors, Newcastle International Airport, Aeroports de Paris, Combibox Systems Scandinavia AB, BEUMER Group, Dabolim International Airport, ADP, BAA, Fujitsu, Australia Pacific Airports Corporation, ARINC, Airports Authority of India, Tampa International Airport, Gemina, Federal Aviation Administration, Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Watpac Construction, Schneider Electric, GTSI Corp, American Science and Engineering, GE Aviation and Avinor
