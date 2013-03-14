Global Airports Survey 2013-2014 Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Product Synopsis

Global Airports Survey 20132014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Airports Industry is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how airports industry companies media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 20132014. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global airports industry suppliers and how spending by global airports industry suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of global airports industry buyers and suppliers and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Researchs exclusive panel of leading global airport industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global airports industry suppliers media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global airports industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within global airports industry. The report also identifies global airports industry buyers and suppliers future growth, M&A and investment expectations. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global airports industry

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The average size of the global, annual marketing budget of global airports industry supplier respondents stood at US$3.7 million in 2012, a figure that increased to US$4.7 million in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Overall, in the process of choosing marketing agencies, the ability to target specific audience niches and low cost are considered the most important factors by global airports industry suppliers.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Researchs exclusive panel of leading airports industry companies. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 20132014. Furthermore, the report reveals the current size of airports industry suppliers marketing and advertising budgets and how expenditure by industry suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. This report identifies the key marketing aims of organizations and the sales strategies companies will adopt in order to adapt to market conditions in 2013. Additionally, this chapter also aims to identify key amendments to marketing agencies that aid business generation, respondents criteria for marketing agency selection, and attitudes towards marketing and sales.



