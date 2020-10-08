Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The global all-flash array market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The growth of global data creation and consumption has increased exponentially in recent years, owing to which demand for easy memory access in forms such as products as well as service is increasing; this trend is expected to drive the all-flash array market. The enterprise, government, and businesses across the globe are moving to cloud, this requires a number of data centers to be operated for the growing demand, which in turn is boosting the market for all-flash array systems. All-flash array systems come with an added advantage of easy maintenance, installation, and management hence the demand for such solutions is going up.



The storage solutions market is growing significantly owing to the increasing demand from various industries, the growth is driven by factors such as data that can be accessed, saved, and modified in real-time providing scalability and simplifies the management. The all-flash array market is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to the increasing demand during the forecasted period. The market is segmented by type as traditional and custom, remarkably only a few vendors are providing custom (Custom Flash Modules) rest are SSD based systems. The prominent end-user application industries are listed, other end-user application industries include telecom, retail, media & entertainment, etc.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746256/all-flash-array-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21



All Flash Array Market Segmentation:



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in All Flash Array Market Report are:



Kaminario, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NetApp Inc., Violin Systems LLC, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Pure Storage, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Market Research Study Focus on these Types:



Traditional

Custom Type



Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:



Enterprise

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others



Purchase this Report



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091746256?mode=su?Mode=21



All Flash Array Market Scenario:



The Increasing Demand for Cloud and Growing Number of Data Centers is Driving the Market



- Organizations are adopting cloud solutions at a much faster pace including SMEs worldwide, with the increasing trend of cloud growth the number of data centers is increasing as well. The installations require a vast amount of data storage and retrieval capacity, in turn, driving the demand for all-flash array systems. According to Credit Suisse, the number of hyperscale data centers worldwide is expected to reach 485 by 2020 from just 299 in 2016.



- Increasing adoption of both public and private cloud is driving the demand for such solution providers, enterprises are even moving their process critical workloads onto the cloud. According to Forbes, the total size of the public cloud computing market is expected to USD 236 billion by 2020.



- Companies are investing in building data centers across the globe, the strategic allocation on such facilities in different regions helps organizations cater to the growing information processing demands of the customers. Recently Google announced that it is investing USD 3 billion to expand its data center presence in Europe, this is an addition to the USD 7 billion investment in the region since 2007.



- Enterprises are expanding farther into different regions to spread their cloud services to support their customers around the world. Oracle announced its plans to launch 20 new Oracle cloud regions by the end of 2020, with this the total comes to 36 Oracle cloud infrastructure regions.



Browse the Full report description and TOC at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746256/all-flash-array-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=21



The key insights of the All Flash Array Market report:



The report provides key statistics on the market status of the All Flash Array market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.



The All Flash Array market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.



The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.



The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of All Flash Array Market.



Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out



The report makes some important proposals for a new project of All Flash Array Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



Related Reports



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07032130677/global-enterprise-flash-array-storage-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?Mode=21



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06092080401/covid-19-impact-on-global-hybrid-flash-arrays-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?Mode=21



Competitive Landscape



The all-flash array market is in consolidated format owing to the presence of a few key vendors who share a significant share of the market. The market is driven by the innovation in the product offerings and each vendor is investing in innovation. Key players include Kaminario, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, Violin Systems LLC, etc. Recent developments in the market are -



- September 2019 - Dell announced storage innovation along with multi-cloud flexibility on their new EMC PowerMax which is powered by dual-port Intel Optane SSDs, NVMe over Fabric, and has lower latency and improved response. This is a significant update since the announcement of Dell EMC PowerMax in 2018.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



Contact Us



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234



Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com



irfan@marketinsightsreports.com