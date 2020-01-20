Global Alloy Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Alloy Market (Type - Aluminum, Steel, Magnesium, Carbon, Copper, and Others; Application - Automobile, Construction, Aerospace, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global alloy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Alloy Market: Insights



The emergence of automobile, transport, aerospace industries has raises the demand for alloys for better structural stability and efficiency. Alloys are metals composed of mixtures or solutions of metallic and nonmetallic elements, where their specific properties can be understood from their atomic structure, microstructures, and composition. A combination of such Owing to its vast applications alloy is in great demand in various industries.



Growing Construction Industry is Contributing to the Growth of the Industry



Rapidly expanding the automobile industry is fuelling the alloy demand in global the market. Different alloys used in the automobile industry play an important role in structural stability and contribute to decreasing the vehicle weight that in turn is increasing the demand for alloys in the automobile industry. Furthermore, the growing construction industry is also contributing to the growth of the market. Alloys in the construction industry chosen for their durability, strength and weather resistance capacity.



The most common metals used in the construction are carbon steel, aluminum, copper tubing and stainless steel that can be used for several parts or structures depending upon their particular qualities and ideal uses. On the other hand possibility of a recession in the automobile industry in the near future can hamper the growth of the market. However, demand from various sectors for different alloys will continue to grow the market growth in the forecast period.



Europe Holds a Significant Share in the Market



Geographically, the alloy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia-Pacific dominates the global alloy market. Factors such as the growing automotive industry, the presence of several alloy manufacturers and growing industrialization are contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific alloy market. The growing steel industry in China and India are majorly contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific alloy market. Europe also holds a significant share in the market, followed by North America owing to the large automotive sector in this region.



Alloy Market: Segmentation



The report on the global alloy market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include aluminum, steel, magnesium, carbon, copper, and others. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include automobile, construction, aerospace, and other applications.



Alloy Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Alcoa, ThyssenKrupp, Kobe Steel, AMG Advanced Metallurgical, Constellium, Massey Ferguson, Novelis, ArcelorMittal, and Norsk Hydro.



