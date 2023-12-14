Global Almond Ingredients Market Surges to USD 16.9 Billion by 2025, Fueled by Nutritional Trends and Plant-Based Preferences

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- The global almond ingredients market, as detailed in the report titled "Almond Ingredients Market by MarketsandMarkets," showcased an estimated value of USD 10.2 billion in 2020, projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the nutritional benefits of almonds, a surge in almond-based product launches, increasing consumer preference for plant-based and gluten-free products, and support from associations promoting the nut ingredient industry.



The snacks segment emerges as the dominant application, holding the largest market share. Almonds, known for their nutritional advantages, are widely consumed as snacks globally, particularly in the context of the growing demand for healthier and natural alternatives. The report highlights the rising popularity of organic and natural snacks, driving the growth of the snacks segment in the almond ingredients market.



The almond pieces segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Almond pieces, offering enhanced flavor and texture to food products, find applications in health-based snack foods. The market for almond pieces is witnessing rapid growth, especially in developed countries like the US and Germany, driven by increased awareness of health-focused foods and the growth of the food processing sector.



The European region dominated the almond ingredients market in 2019, fueled by rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of almonds. Consumers in Europe exhibit a growing demand for natural and low-sugar ingredients, leading to increased almond consumption. Food and beverage manufacturers in the region are focusing on innovations in low-fat fortified foods to meet consumer demands for healthier products.



Key players in the almond ingredients market, such as ADM, Olam International Limited, Barry Callebaut, Blue Diamond Growers, and others, are profiled in the report. The study provides insights into their marketing strategies, development approaches, and product portfolios, offering a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape in the global almond ingredients market.



