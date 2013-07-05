Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder of the brain which is progressive and ultimately leads to loss of neurons. This condition leads to loss of memory and reasoning abilities. Currently, there is no treatment for Alzheimer’s, although there are certain ways of slowing down its progression. Physicians generally prescribe neurotransmitters like cholinesterase inhibitors, memantine, etc. to slow down the advancement of disease and improve some symptoms such as insomnia, depression, anxiety and agitation.



The global Alzheimer’s drugs market is expected to show a sluggish growth in coming years due to lack of significant facilities for disease diagnosis and treatment. North America held the majority of market share covering more than half of the market. However, this market has immense growth opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as India, China, Russia and Australia due to prevalence of unmet medical needs. The increase in aging population serves as a major driver of Alzheimer’s drugs and treatment market. Unmet medical needs had led to the focus on the area of research and development which ultimately results in new product introduction and hence contributes to the market growth.



Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is not possible and there is a strong need of early detection techniques. Expiry of several patents could pose a serious threat in the growth of this market. Some of the major players in the Alzheimer’s drugs market include companies such as Forest Laboratories, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S., Novartis AG, Pfizer Incorporation and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



