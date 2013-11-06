Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market 2012-2016 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor market to grow at a CAGR of percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in patient population of blood pressure. The Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of product bundling strategy by vendors. However, the highly price-sensitive market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are A&D Co. Ltd., Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., SunTech Medical Inc. and Welch Allyn Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AViTA Corp., Beijing Avantgarde Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Microlife AG, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Qinhuangdao Sanwin Trading Co. Ltd., Schiller AG and Shenzhen Phenitech Technology Co. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



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4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



List of Exhibit



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 3: Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor Market in the US 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 4: Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor Market in Canada 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 5: Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor Market in Germany 2012-2016 (US$ million)



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