Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global AMC CPU Cards Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global AMC CPU Cards market to grow at a CAGR of 20.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the hot swap capability of AMCs. The Global AMC CPU Cards market has also been witnessing the increase in the adoption of ATCA platforms integrated with AMC modules by TEMs. However, the slow adoption rate could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global AMC CPU Cards Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global AMC CPU Cards market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Emerson Network Power, Kontron AG, Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc., and Mercury Systems Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Adax Inc., Advantech Corp., and GE Intelligent Platforms.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143438/global-amc-cpu-cards-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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