Global Amine Oxide Market May Register Growth Up to 9.1% from 2020 to 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Los Angeles, March 09, 2020 -Report titled, "Global Amine Oxide Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application" has been recently published by the industry analysts of QY Research. They have thoroughly studied the Amine Oxide industry and have identified the key drivers influencing the market growth. The market size for Amine Oxide was US$ 643.12 Mn in 2019 and it is estimated to attain a value of US$ 1173.09 Mn by 2026 end. Market researchers have predicted that the market will grow at 9.1% between 2020 and 2026.



To request a sample copy of the report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1544751/global-amine-oxide-market



Widespread Application of Amine Oxide to Play a Key Role in Market Growth



Widespread application of Amine Oxide in various industries including agriculture adjuvants, oilfield chemicals, home care, and personal care is a primary reason behind the robust growth of the market. Benefits associated with Amine Oxide including versatility and ability to perform in high temperature and pressure may further induce its usage in various applications. On the other hand, strict regulations on the release of the toxic chemicals during the manufacturing of amine oxide may restrain the market growth in future.



Home and Personal Care – A key Application Segment



Based on type, the market for Amine Oxide is segregated into Aromatic Type and Aliphatic Type. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as home and personal care, industrial chemicals, and others. Demand for mind surfactants like amine oxide is high in the home and personal care industry as they offer enhanced performance at extreme temperature levels in the hard water.



Participants to Focus on Developing Novel Products



Some of the leading manufacturers operating in the market are Clariant, Flower's Song Fine Chemical, Solvay, Stepan, Evonik, Lubrizol, Huntsman, Kao Corporation, Oxiteno, Chemours, and Chengdu Ke Hong Da. Companies involved in the market are expected to increase their focus on developing novel products to meet the growing demand from the end-use industries.



For instance, in 2019, Evonik introduced REWOFERM® SL ONE and TOMAMINE® Coupling Agents. These are designed to boost cleaning performance in detergents and home care products. They also have the ability to enhance the overall system stability and lower the phase separation risk.



APAC Region to Witness Lucrative Growth



Demand for personal care products is witnessing an upsurge in Asia Pacific, thereby increasing the application of Amine Oxide in this region. North America is also a key region in the Amine Oxide market due to large scale manufacturing of Amine Oxide. The US makes widespread usage of Amine Oxide in the home cleaning products, thus supporting the growth of the market in North America.



Full Market Research Report Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/e534525b846c9f7ea7ad4ff29b001d1c,0,1,Global-Amine-Oxide-Market-Report-History-and-Forecast-Breakdown-Data-by-Manufacturers-Key-Regions-Types-and-Applicatio

About QYResearch

QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert's resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.