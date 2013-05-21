Global Amines Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Amines are organic compounds which are widely used in various industries such as personal care, rubber, pharmaceuticals, construction, and textiles. The demand for amines during 2009-2010 saw a decline due to the economic recession in the major markets around the world. The major end-use industries of amines, particularly construction, felt the heat of economic pressures and this led to decreased demand for amines during that period but things are slowly falling into place as the global economic condition stabilizes.



The global market for amines is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next six years due to the recovery of the global economy. The growing demand for amines for manufacturing agricultural chemicals including pesticides and herbicides is one of the major factors driving the global market for amines. The increasing demand for food products is also boosting the market growth. The changing lifestyle and growing heath/safety awareness is another factor driving the demand for amines since they are widely used for manufacturing cleaning products in the personal care industry.The development of new application areas such as detergents, herbicides, and wood preservation is expected to drive the market of amines in the near future and the emergence of these applications provides immense opportunities to the market players.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for amines due to the rapid industrialization in emerging economies of China and India, which are two of the fastest growing economies in the world. India and China are growing at GDP growth rates which are more than the global GDP growth rate. The growing construction activities in these countries is augmenting the demand for amines which is used for cement mixture, epoxy resins, and coatings in the construction industry, which is driving the market for amines in the region. North America is experiencing steady growth in demand since 2009-2010.



Some of the major players operating in the global market of amines include BASF, Ineos, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, LCY Chemical Corp., Sinopec, Invista, Rhodia, and DuPont.