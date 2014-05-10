Global (AML) Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Anti-money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.AML software is used by financial institutions to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. AML software operates under various categories including currency transaction report, customer identity management, transaction monitoring systems, and compliance software. AML solutions provide real-time alerts and tools for financial enterprises to automatically report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency. It is becoming essential for financial enterprises to understand the importance of compliance and to invest in AML technology to reduce the risk factors in business operations.



Analysts forecast the Global AML Software market will grow at a CAGR of 11.54 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

The Global AML Software market can be divided into four segments: Internal Spending, Software, Services, and Hardware.



Global AML Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global AML Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Fiserv Inc.

- NICE Actimize Inc.

- Norkom Technologies Ltd.

- SAS Institute Inc.



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Other Prominent Vendors

- 3i Infotech Ltd.

- Accuity Birst Inc.

- ACI Worldwide Inc.

- Acquilan Technologies Inc.

- Ficrosoft

- Cellent Finance Solutions AG

- EastNets Ltd.

- Ficrosoft Infor Global Solutions

- FIS.

- Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.

- Oracle Corp.

- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

- Thomson Reuters Corp.



Market Driver

- Increasing Need to Meet Compliance Obligations.



Market Challenge

- Inconsistent Data.



Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Predictive Analytics to Meet AML Compliance.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?