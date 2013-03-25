Global Ammonia Market Expected to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.2% During the Forecast Period

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

4 Global Ammonia Market

5 Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market

6 North America Ammonia Market



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/ammonia-global-market-to-2020--food-security-concerns-driving-demand-for-ammonia-based-fertilizers-report.html



Ammonia Global Market to 2020- Food Security Concerns Driving Demand for Ammonia-Based Fertilizers” is an in-depth report from GBI Research, focused on the demand side of the global ammonia industry. The report provides the reader with a detailed analysis and forecasts for major economic and market trends affecting ammonia demand in major regions of the world.



It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting ammonia demand in each region. Global ammonia demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Ammonia market, covering all major parameters. The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the ammonia market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America

Demand and production volume forecasts for ammonia markets in all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, China, Japan, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina

Demand volume forecasts for major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries

Pricing forecasts and analyses of the major countries and regions

Capacity share analyses of the key producers in all the major countries

The ammonia import and export trends in all major countries

The ammonia installed capacity from 2010 to 2016 period for all major regions



Reasons to Buy



Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis

Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries

Understand the drivers and resistors shaping the current and potential future markets

Identify key growth markets for products from validated, country-level data and analysis

Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets

Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets in order to quantify potential returns on investment

Develop custom strategies on the basis of validated historic and forecast data, combined with detailed growth opportunities analysis

Make better-informed decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them

Benchmark different geographies according to the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of ammonia

Refine business strategies with a fuller understanding of the trends and developments shaping your markets

Gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the market in different regions of the world



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/ammonia-global-market-to-2020--food-security-concerns-driving-demand-for-ammonia-based-fertilizers-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us