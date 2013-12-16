Global Ammunition Market to Reach $8.15 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Global Ammunition Market [Large Caliber, Medium Caliber & Small Caliber] (2012 – 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total ammunition market is expected to reach $8.15 Billion by 2017 with a CACR of 0.67%.



Browse 73 market tables with 87 figures spread through 153 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Ammunition Market Share Analysis, Market Trend, Industry Trend, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 – 2017)”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ammunition-market-923.html

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The global ammunition market has seen considerable growth during the past decade due to the recent conflicts which has served as a growth factor for the ammunition industry. Army modernization programs by developed and developing nations alike are expected to drive the market. Moreover, the need to maintain professional armies and the training imparted in doing so, has led to the growth in demand for training ammunitions. Similarly, the development in technology and the need to reduce collateral damage and prevent civilian casualties in war has led to an increase in demand for sophisticated precision guided munitions. However, the end of conflict and withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the austerity measures undertaken by the west, troop size reduction by many western powers and their increased reliance on simulators to train their troops means that the ammunition market is set to stay relatively stable in value terms. Thus the Global Ammunition Market is estimated to be $8.43 billion in 2012 and is expected to register a CARC of 0.67% to reach $8.15 billion by 2017.



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On the other hand, the cost involved in maintaining and running a product line in a profitable way all the while investing in new technology, maintaining a skilled workforce and meeting varying customer demands and expectations while improving overall design and quality of the ammunition is expected to be a major challenge.



Defense budget cuts in most of the western countries are anticipated to have an impact on the ammunition market, while industries from the west would be in constant lookout for other markets to offset the decrease in demand in their home market. It is further leading industries to a second wave of consolidation. Moreover, the need for efficiency especially in this time of austerity has made governments to embrace privatization and public-private partnership initiatives. The industry is fragmented, as most of the countries try to maintain their own ammunition manufacturing capability as they view this as one of the important sectors which helps them maintain strategic autonomy in decision making. However the recent trends in the market is expected to lead an increased activity in terms of merger and acquisition, technology transfer, joint development and production and partnership agreements between western and other developing nations.



This report presents a complete analysis of the global ammunition market across the next five years. It analyses about the factors driving the market, the challenges faced by the industry and about the factors restraining the growth of the market. It also discusses the key industry trends, market trends and technology trends that is about to influence the global ammunition market. It provides the market size of the global ammunition market over the next five years and talks about the market share by different ammunition type. It provides insight in to regional trends in spending and analysis the market size by region. The report also talks about the market trends, industry trends and technology trends shaping the market. It provides details about leading competitors in the global ammunition market and apart from a general overview of the companies it also provides details on their financial position, key products and markets served, key developments and market strategy.



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Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Ammunition market based on:



Ammunition market by Value

The market share analysis by the various ammunition types

Regional trend analysis and market share

In-depth country wise analysis of the ammunition market according to ammunition type



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analyses of the Ammunition market in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Russia, Middle East and Africa. The report draws the competitive landscape of the Ammunition Market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over the their competitors.



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