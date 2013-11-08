Global Ammunition Market Will Rise at CAGR of 0.66% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Ammunition market to grow at a CAGR of 0.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in global defense budgets. The Global Ammunition market has also been witnessing the increase in R&D. However, the increase in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Ammunition Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa; it also covers the Global Ammunition market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alliant Techsystems Inc., BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corp., and Nexter Group.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Peters Cartridge Co., Wolf Performance Ammunition, Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos, and Olin Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Ammunition Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012



9. Key Leading Countries

9.1 US

9.2 China

9.3 India



10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



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