Global Ampicillin Market Size to Surpass US$ 192.7 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Ampicillin is semisynthetic penicillin and a ß-lactam antibiotic, with Antimicrobial Spectrum of Effective against both Gram-positive (similar to benzylpenicillin) and Gram-negative bacteria (similar to tetracyclines and chloramphenicol). China is the largest region of Ampicillin , with a market share nearly 70%. DSM, United Laboratories, CSPC Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical and Huaxing Pharmaceutical are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 70% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ampicillin Market The global Ampicillin market size is projected to reach US$ 192.7 million by 2027, from US$ 161 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Ampicillin Market are Studied: DSM, ACS Dobfar, Kopran, Antibioticos, United Laboratories, Shandong Lukang, CSPC Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical, Huaxing Pharmaceutical



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Ampicillin market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: Ampicillin Capsules, Ampicillin Sodium, Ampicillin Granules, Ampicillin Tablets, Ampicillin Sodium for Injection, Ampicillin Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium for Injection, Ampicillin Sodium and Cloxacillin Sodium for Injection, Others



Segmentation by Application: Adults, Kids

