Global Analysis Activated Carbon Market in China, 2014-2018 Research and Development Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Research and Development Forecast of Activated Carbon Market in China, 2014-2018". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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Research and Development Forecast of Activated Carbon Market in China, 2014-2018 mainly conducts in-depth research of market status of activated carbon industry in China, supply and demand, export and import, and business performance of major domestic enterprises, meanwhile offers suggestions for activated carbon industry, so as to make entrepreneurs get a better understanding of this industry and make a wiser decision with the help of the investment references.



As the society develops, Chinas activated carbon market has transformed from wood-based activated carbon dominant to coal-based activated carbon dominant. At present, coal-based activated carbon accounts for 60% of Chinas activated carbon market, while that of wood-based activated carbon is less than 30%. Meanwhile, the application filed of activated carbon is expanding; now, it has extended from food and xylose industries to almost every aspects of national economy.



In the aspect of coal-based activated carbon, the domestic manufacturers are mainly located in Shanxi, Ningxia Hui autonomous region and north China, where there are abundant coal resources. And the total output of coal-based activated carbon in Shanxi and Ningxia accounts for about 90% of the total in whole China.



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In the aspect of wood-based activated carbon, the domestic manufacturers are mainly located in Fujian, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu, where there are abundant forest resources. And the total output of wood-based activated carbon in the three provinces-Fujian, Jiangxi, and Zhejiang accounts for more than 85% of the total in whole China. And the major manufacturers are Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Co., Ltd, Fujian Xinsen Carbon Co., Ltd, and Fujian Zhixing Activated Carbon Co., Ltd, and the total production capacity of those enterprises can reach 95,000 tons per year.



In aspect of import market landscape of China, middle and high-end carbon particles take a large part among the imported activated carbon products from America. South Korea and Japan have mainly used high-end activated carbon products to penetrate into Chinas market. Especially, Japanese enterprises have taken up much Chinas market with their high-end specialized products. Due to abundant resources of nut shells in Southeast Asia, Chinas nut shell activated carbon products and raw materials are mainly imported from Philippine, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, etc.



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Because of the downward pressure on economic growth in China in 2013, the competition in international market has become fiercer. Production halts and production reduction have spread among Chinas downstream market, activated carbon enterprises have been trapped in a tough situation. Though the production capacity of activated carbon in China was about 700,000 tons in 2013, the actual output in that year was about 530,000 tons.



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