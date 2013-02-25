Global Analysis of Energy Harvesting Applications : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Energy harvesting is the use of ambient energy to provide electricity for small and or mobile equipment, whether electrical or electronic. In 2011, $700 million was spent on the energy harvesting component itself, rising to just under $5 billion in 2022.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/analysis-of-energy-harvesting-applications



Those wishing to use energy harvesting need reassurance that it is a technology that has progressed beyond trials and new product announcements. They need to benchmark best practice. In addition, potential users and those supplying, financing or otherwise involved in energy harvesting need to identify the successful suppliers, technologies and users and learn from the failures out there. This report provides the answers, with analysis of over 170 successful ongoing uses of energy harvesting in 33 countries. Here we summarise some of the findings.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: www.marketresearchreports.biz



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Most successful applicational sectors

1.2. Winning territories and their emphasis



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Definition

2.2. Size and structure of the market

2.3. Benefits

2.4. Primary energy harvesting needs

2.5. Types of energy harvesting

2.5.1. Technologies likely to succeed in future

2.5.2. Using several technologies together

2.5.3. Payback from energy harvesting

2.5.4. Importance of the Third World



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/131072



3. THIRD WORLD AND HEALTHCARE SUCCESS

3.1. Afghanistan laptop computers

3.2. Brazil, Botswana, Palestine West Bank solar charged hearing aid

3.3. Burundi mobile phones

3.4. Haiti "Faith Comes by Hearing" electronic bibles

3.5. India solar powered refrigeration

3.6. Kenya mobile phone

3.7. South Africa Freeplay foetal heart monitor

3.8. South Africa Freeplay radio

3.9. Uganda mobile phone

3.10. Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia, Zambia, payphone



Latest Reports:

Inorganic and Composite Printed Electronics 2012-2022: Needs, Opportunities, Forecasts: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/88027



E-Paper Displays: Markets, Forecasts, Technologies 2012-2022: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/88029