Global Analysis on Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Market & Forecast - Worldwide

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Market & Forecast - Worldwide"to its huge collection of research reports.



Blood glucose monitoring devices market is very lucrative business with enormous future potential. Self-monitoring blood glucose market is primarily dependent on number of diabetic patients. So with the growth in diabetic patients blood glucose monitoring devices market is set to grow many folds. By the end of 2013 there was 382 Million people suffering from diabetes and this figure is expect to rise further to 592 Million by 2035.



For the year 2013 Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) users has grown more than 50% from the number of users in 2007. China has the highest number of self-monitoring blood glucose device users but United States has highest number of test strips market share. Although self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to grow with single digit CAGR, but its market is in double digit Billion US$. United States controls the highest market share in the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) market worldwide. 4 companies Roche Diagnostic, LifeScan Inc., Bayer HealthCare and Abbott Laboratories together controls nearly 50% market share of self-monitoring blood glucose devices.



“Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Market & Forecast - Worldwide” analyzes the worldwide markets for, blood glucose test strips market, blood glucose lancet market and blood glucose meter market. This report studies separate comprehensive analytics for the 15 countries: United States, European Countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland), BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China), Australia and Kuwait. Annual estimates and forecast are provided for the period of 2014 through 2020. A six year historic analysis is also provided for these markets. This 265 page report with 257 Figures and 12 Tables provides a complete analysis of top 15 countries of worldwide self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) market. All the 15 countries in the report have been studied from 7 viewpoints.



Countries Diabetes Population Scenario and Future Forecast

Countries Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Scenario and Future Forecast

Countries Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) devices Users and Future Forecast

Countries Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose devices (SMBG) Market and Future Forecast

Countries Blood Glucose Test Strips Market and Future Forecast

Countries Blood Glucose Lancet Market and Future Forecast

Countries Blood Glucose Meter and Future Forecast



For Medical Equipments Related Reports Visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/medical-equipments-market-reports-109.html



Top 15 Countries is Covered in this Report



United States

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Switzerland

Brazil

Russia

India

China

Australia

Kuwait



4 Companies Revenue (Sales) from self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices have been analyzed in this report.



Roche Diagnostic

LifeScan Inc.,

Bayer HealthCare

Abbott Laboratories



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