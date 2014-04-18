Global Analysis on Dental Market Report: 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Global Dental Market Report: 2013 Edition"to its huge collection of research reports.



This report analyzes the development of the "global dental market", with a focus on its segments including: dental consumables and dental equipment. The major market of North America along with emerging market of China is being discussed in the report. The major trends, drivers facilitating growth of the dental market as well as the issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The four major players in the dental industry, Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Dentsply and Zimmer are being profiled in the report highlighting their key financials and strategies for growth.



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Dentistry is the branch of science devoted for maintenance and treatment of teeth, gums, and other soft and hard tissues of oral cavity and adjacent structures. Dental market is bifurcated into two segments: dental consumables and dental equipments. Dental consumables represent the larger segment of the dental care industry. The dental consumables segment includes crowns/bridges, implants, orthodontics, impressive materials, composites, endodontics, adhesives, and cements, while the dental equipment segment is composed of large equipment, such as autoclaves, sterilizers, chairs, communication systems, compressors, cuspidors, and digital imaging systems. Small equipment, including amalgam removal systems, amalgamators, hand piece cleaners, lab equipment, duplicators, and ultrasonic cleaners, also fall into this product segment.



The main drivers of the global dental market include low dental implant penetration rates and increasing elderly population. Global economic development and increasing consumer income are other major factors which are bolstering the dental market. Ongoing mergers and acquisitions, increasing prevalence of CAD/CAM technology and increasing share of emerging markets are the significant trends observed in the dental market.



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By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Dental Diseases

1.2 Dental Treatment

1.3 Dental Market Segments



2. Global Dental Market



Market Value

Key Segments

Product Categorization

Dental Regeneration Market

Dental Implant Market

Implants Value/Share by Region



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2.1 North American Dental Market

Market Value

Consumable Market

Equipment Market



The US

Consumable Growth

Equipment Growth



2.2 China

Market Value

Dental Implant Market



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