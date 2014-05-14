Global Analysis on Facial Skincare - US - May 2014

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Facial Skincare - US - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Facial Skincare - US - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Despite slow sales growth and the highly saturated nature of the facial skincare category, the market does hold opportunities for products that emphasize gentle skincare, function, and convenience. At the same time, the changing landscape of the facial skincare category presents both challenges and opportunities for brands and retailers to reinvent the traditional category segmentation.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of facial skincare, at current prices, 2008-18
Market factors
Hispanic and Asian consumers drive category usage
Figure 2: Regular use of facial skincare products, by race/Hispanic origin, March 2014
Changing regulations have implications
Segment performance
Figure 3: Total US retail sales of facial skincare, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013
The consumer
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Facial moisturizers have highest regular reported use
Figure 4: Regular use of facial skincare products, March 2014
Reasons for using facial skincare vary depending on product type
Figure 5: Top five reasons for using facial skincare, listed in accordance with cleansing product rankings, March 2014
Facial skincare users seek functional benefits
Figure 6: Top five reasons for choosing facial skincare, March 2014
Lifestage appropriate, ultra-gentle products generate highest levels of interest
Figure 7: Any interest in top five facial skincare benefits, by gender, March 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
Lines are blurring between facial skincare segments
The issues
The implications
Men are below-average users of facial skincare
The issues
The implications
Category growth is slow
The issues
The implications
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Trend Application
Trend: Factory Fear
Trend: Prepare for the Worst
Trend: Many Mes
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Competitive environment results in slow category growth
Facial skincare expected to see minimal gains
Sales and forecast of facial skincare
Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of facial skincare, at current prices, 2008-18
Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of facial skincare, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 10: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of facial skincare, at current prices, 2008-18
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