Global Analysis on Facial Skincare - US - May 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Facial Skincare - US - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Despite slow sales growth and the highly saturated nature of the facial skincare category, the market does hold opportunities for products that emphasize gentle skincare, function, and convenience. At the same time, the changing landscape of the facial skincare category presents both challenges and opportunities for brands and retailers to reinvent the traditional category segmentation.



Browse Detail Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/facial-skincare-us-may-2014-report.html



Table of Content

Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of facial skincare, at current prices, 2008-18

Market factors

Hispanic and Asian consumers drive category usage

Figure 2: Regular use of facial skincare products, by race/Hispanic origin, March 2014

Changing regulations have implications

Segment performance

Figure 3: Total US retail sales of facial skincare, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013

The consumer



Browse Personal Care Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/personal-care-market-reports-132.html



Facial moisturizers have highest regular reported use

Figure 4: Regular use of facial skincare products, March 2014

Reasons for using facial skincare vary depending on product type

Figure 5: Top five reasons for using facial skincare, listed in accordance with cleansing product rankings, March 2014

Facial skincare users seek functional benefits

Figure 6: Top five reasons for choosing facial skincare, March 2014

Lifestage appropriate, ultra-gentle products generate highest levels of interest

Figure 7: Any interest in top five facial skincare benefits, by gender, March 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights

Lines are blurring between facial skincare segments

The issues

The implications

Men are below-average users of facial skincare

The issues

The implications

Category growth is slow

The issues

The implications



For All Market Research Latest Reports Visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



Trend Application

Trend: Factory Fear

Trend: Prepare for the Worst

Trend: Many Mes



Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Competitive environment results in slow category growth

Facial skincare expected to see minimal gains

Sales and forecast of facial skincare

Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of facial skincare, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of facial skincare, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 10: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of facial skincare, at current prices, 2008-18



For More Information Contact:

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Web: http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us