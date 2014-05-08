Global Analysis on Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Markets in China"to its huge collection of research reports.



China's demand for phenolic resins and molding compounds has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Browse Detail Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/phenolic-resins-and-molding-compounds-markets-in-china-report.html



TABLE OF CONTENT

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



Browse Plastics Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/plastics-market-reports-48.html



III. PHENOLIC RESINS AND MOLDING COMPOUNDS INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



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