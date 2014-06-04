Global and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Report, 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Currently, Japanese manufacturers dominate the supply of the global aluminum electrolytic capacitors, four of which rank among top five players worldwide, namely Chemi-con, Nichicon, Rubycon and Panasonic, totally enjoyed 64% of the global share in 2013, and followed by Taiwan-based companies with 14%.



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In 2013, Mainland China produced about 109.5 billion aluminum electrolytic capacitors, up 9.5% year on year; it gained the sales revenue of RMB10.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.47%. As the global aluminum electrolytic capacitor manufacturing is shifting to Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong manufacturers have set up their plants in Mainland China in recent years.



Under the context of energy saving and emission reduction era, aluminum electrolytic capacitors not only grow steadily in the field of traditional consumer electronics, but also witness extended application in many emerging fields (such as energy-saving lamps, inverters, new energy, rail transport) in the wake of restructuring and technical progress. In 2014-2016, China’s demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors is expected to grow at around 7 % and will reach 172 billion in 2016.



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Given the promising aluminum electrolytic capacitor market and corporate development, Chinese aluminum electrolytic capacitor giants have been devoting themselves to R&D of new technology, capacity expansion and market share consolidation in recent years. In 2013, the top eight players represented by Man Yue Technology, Lelon Electronics, Aihua Group and Jianghai Capacitor achieved the combined capacity of more than 40.5 billion. Man Yue Technology whose capacity was 10.8 billion acted as China's largest manufacturer of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, followed by Lelon Electronics with 9.12 billion.



With the development of aluminum electrolytic capacitors and other industries, China has become the world's largest consumer of electrode foils. In 2013, Chinese aluminum electrolytic capacitors need about 37,200 tons of upstream electrode foils. As aluminum electrolytic capacitor production bases transfer to China quickly and the output ascends stably, China’s electrode foil market demand is expected to hit 43,200 tons by 2016.



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Table of Content



1. Overview of Capacitor

1.1 Definition and Classification Capacitor

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.1.3 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.2 Industry Chain of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.3 Application of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor



2. Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market

2.1 Development

2.1.1 Supply and Demand

2.1.2 Market Size

2.1.3 Market Structure

2.2 Competition

2.2.1 Industrial Transfer

2.2.2 Regional Competition

2.2.3 Market Shares of Major Enterprises



3. Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market in China

3.1 Supply

3.2 Demand

3.3 Import & Export

3.3.1 Import

3.3.2 Export

3.4 Competition Pattern



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