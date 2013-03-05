Global and China Aluminum Heat Transfer Composites Industry Report, 2012-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Aluminum heat transfer composites are mainly used in automobiles, home appliances, heat exchange systems of machinery and equipment, and air-cooling systems of thermal power station. On a global basis, the aluminum heat transfer composites industry has been mature, and several large corporations from the United States, Europe, Japan, Canada and other countries have monopolized the global market, which maintains a balance between supply and demand. To further expand their growth room, these giants have carried out cross-border investments successively. China has become an investment hotspot with huge development potentials and a tremendous market size.



In recent years, with the fast-growing downstream sectors, the demand for aluminum heat transfer composites in China has kept increasing, some local firms has in succession tapped into such business, and foreign players have also taken the opportunity to expand capacity aggressively. As of 2011, the annual capacity of aluminum heat transfer composites in China reached 440,000 tons. In China, aluminum heat transfer composites find application chiefly in automotive heat exchangers, and low-end products account for a larger proportion with overcapacity as yet, while the capacity of aluminum steel composite strips and other high-end products is limited with a huge supply gap. On the whole, Chinese aluminum heat transfer composites market is characterized by a structural imbalance.



At present, China’s aluminum rate of heat exchange systems of sedans and light-duty trucks reaches about 95%, and the market of aluminum heat transfer composites herein has been saturated. Whereas, the aluminum rate of heat exchange systems of heavy-duty trucks, new energy vehicles and construction machinery is still rather low; aluminum radiators have not been popular in the field of household appliances such as air conditioners, water heaters and refrigerators, showing huge potential demand for aluminum heat transfer composites. In the future, under the backdrop of energy conservation and emission reduction in China, aluminum heat transfer composites will be popularized in the above-mentioned fields, the demand for aluminum composite materials used in heavy-duty trucks, new energy automotive heat exchangers, HVAC, cooling radiators of thermal power stations will be jumbo, and these products will become investment hotspots.



This report not only expounds the development of global and China aluminum heat transfer composites industry but also highlights the aluminum heat transfer composites business of 7 foreign companies (Sapa, ALCOA, Wickeder, Norsk Hydro, Aleris, Novelis, Kobe Steel) and 16 Chinese peers (like Yinbang, Huafon Aluminum, Sanyuan Aluminum).



Sapa is the world's largest producer of aluminum profiles, and also one of major manufacturers of automotive aluminum heat transfer composites (sheets, strips, foils) in the world. Sapa's Chinese subsidiary Sapa Heat Transfer (Shanghai) Ltd. mainly produces automotive heat transfer materials. In recent years, Sapa Shanghai has continuously expanded its production capacity; as of 2011, the company's capacity had hit 100,000 t/a.



Wickeder is the first European company that conducts the production of composite metals, as one of the world's largest steel strip suppliers. The company’s EMS Division can produce a variety of composite metal materials. Currently, it is the world's largest producer of aluminum steel composite strips used in power stations, holding over 50% share in the global market.



Yinbang, as one of Chinese leaders in aluminum heat transfer composites, has in recent years continued to increase investment in scientific research and has successfully developed such high-value-added products as aluminum alloy composites and aluminum steel composite strips. In 2011, the total capacity of the company’s all products amounted to 75,000 t/a.



