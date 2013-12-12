Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Global and China Automotive Instrument Industry And Hydraulic Support Industry Market Research Report 2013 - 2016".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Global and China Automotive Instrument Industry Report



The report highlights the followings:



Recent Developments of Global Automotive Market;

Recent Developments of China Automotive Market;

Introduction to Automotive Instrument & HUD;

Study on Automotive Instrument Market;

Top 10 Automotive Instrument Makers;



In 2012, the market size of global automotive instrument industry claimed USD12.9 billion, with the targeted figure in 2013 and 2014 soaring to USD14.1 billion and USD16.2 billion, respectively. The big rise comes as the fact that low- and medium-range automotive models are shifting towards all-digital TFT-LCD instrument from mechanical ones while top-grade automobiles are mostly employing TFT-LCD with ever-increasing display size. For example, the latest edition of Benz S Class employs 12-inch TFT-LCD, so does Citron Grand C4 Picasso whose 12-inch TFT-LCD instrument were provided by Magneti Marelli.



By 2020, the worldwide sales volume of automobiles equipped with HUD is projected to jump from 1.2 million in 2012 to 15.8 million in 2012. And the figure this year is estimated to increase 7% over the preceding year. In 2012, only 2% sold automobiles were equipped with HUD, and the targeted figure by 2020 will grow to 19%. In 2010, the assembly rate of HUD system for Japanese cars topped the list, but Japan will lose out to Europe by 2020 in this regard. In addition, DLP is likely to replace high-priced laser projection, cutting down the cost substantially. Besides, LCOS technology will see breakthroughs and is likely to present striking performance in low-end HUD.



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Leading HUD suppliers include Continental, Denso, Johnson Control and Nippon Seiki. Some Japanese auto Infotainment companies also show their interests in HUD market. Cases in point include Pioneer and J&K, which made intensive efforts to make inroad in HUD market by employing DLP and LCOS technologies. And the limousine market grabs a larger piece of the pie. Continental enjoys a lion’s share in the limousine instrument market, with the market share in HUD market surpassing 50%, followed by Denso with the proportion of roughly 15% and the major clients going to Toyota. HUD for Chevrolet Corvette under GM is provided by Japan-based Nippon Seiki, while Instrument Panel is provided by IAC.



In 2013, the market size of China automotive instrument industry approximated USD2.4 billion, with the expected figure by 2017 hitting USD4 billion. The massive surge is attributable to the reason that most of low- and medium-end passenger cars will replace old-fashioned mechanical instruments with all-digital TFT-LCD. For now, there have BYD models equipped with TFT-LCD instrument.



China Hydraulic Support Industry Report, 2013 - 2016:



Chinese coal mine machinery industry took to hydraulic support research and development from the late 1960s, and introduced dozens of sets of hydraulic supports from the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and the former Soviet Union in the 70s; after the trial use, imitation and lessons learned, the development and application of hydraulic support gained rapid development in the 1980s, accompanied by successive development and production of over 20 different specifications of hydraulic supports embracing TD series, ZY series and ZZ series.



Among fully-mechanized coal mining equipment, hydraulic support is the product with the largest number and investment. In recent years, China’s hydraulic support production and sales have been growing fast. In 2012 hydraulic support market size reached RMB26.78 billion, with compound annual growth rate in 2006-2012 up to 23.7%.



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In 2012 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited, ChinaCoal Beijing Coal Mining Machinery Co., Ltd. and Pingdingshan Coal Mine Machinery Co., Ltd. as the top three enterprises in the Chinese hydraulic support market captured 45.5% market share; especially Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited occupied more than 60% in the high-end market.



Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited is the leading enterprise in China’s fully-mechanized coal mining hydraulic support, but also the birthplace of China’s first hydraulic support and the World’s first caving hydraulic support. In 2012 it produced 21,786 hydraulic supports, achieving sales of RMB7.28 billion. In 2009-2012 hydraulic support production and sales grew at average annual growth rates of 25.2% and 23.7%, respectively.



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