Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry 2013: Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report, 2013 covers the followings:



Global Automotive Industry and Market

China Automotive Industry and Market

An Introduction to Automotive Lighting

An Introduction to LED Industry

An Analysis of Automotive Lighting Industry

An insight into 17 Automotive Lighting Companies

A Study of four Automotive Lighting LED Die Companies



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Although China’s economic growth slows down, the market of automobile, especially SUV and luxury car, is still prosperous. In the first seven months of 2013, China’s output and sales volume of automobile reached 12.335 million and 12.230 million respectively, up 12.5% and 12.0% year on year separately. The sales volume of sedan in the first seven months was 6,268,935, an yr-on-yr increase of 14%, and the sales volume in July jumped by 10.8% year on year.



The cumulative sales volume of MPV in the first seven months was 647,585, up 32% year on year, and the sales volume in July increased by 12% year on year. The cumulative sales volume of SUV in the first seven months was 1,479,665, a surge of 49.3% year on year. The cumulative sales volume of crossover passenger car was only 973,996, down 8.3% year on year.



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The automotive lighting market has changed little. Although the price of high-brightness (HB) LED die has declined sharply in the past year, LED die only occupies a very small share in the cost of LED head lamp, the costs of LED module, heat dissipation and optical engine are still much higher than the costs of xenon and halogen lamps. In addition, the test on reliability lasts at least three years in the automotive field, so the development of LED head lamp has been slow. Xenon lamp has developed fast, extending from high-end cars to mid-end cars, and may replace halogen lamp to become the dominator in the field of dipped headlight.



Japanese companies have further expanded their market strongholds, and grabbed over market share from European companies. Koito occupies the largest share in the Chinese market, and almost monopolizes the market of automotive lamps for Shanghai VW, Shanghai GM and SAIC. Indian Varroc witnessed a decline of 20% in the first year after the acquisition of Visteon’s automotive lighting business, indicating the need for adjustment.



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Valeo's automotive lighting business is subject to the company’s Visibility division, and the division focuses more on the Park4U parking assistance module which has a higher gross margin and is in the stage of market growth. Hella is dragged down by the European market, but it occupies a dominant position in the aftermarket of Japan, America and China, with quite a stable performance, since Taiwanese companies are merely concerned about the maintenance market and Japanese enterprises only focus on the OEM market.



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Global and China Automotive Safety System Industry - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-automotive-safety-system-industry-report-2012-2013-report.html



The poor performance of both EU and Chinese auto markets in 2012 dragged down the growth rate of global automotive industry. Automotive safety system market size in that year was approximately $22.365 billion, a slight increase of 1.2% over 2011. In 2013, automobile markets of China and the United States have done a superb job, thus offsetting the worse performance of the EU market, it is expected that the automotive safety system market in 2013 shows 3.3% growth. Meanwhile, as a large number of active automotive safety system products have come into use, the market size will be expanded to $25.628 billion in 2015. Currently, active automotive safety system mainly refers to the night vision system, which has been added to the top BMW products as early as 2005.



Global and China Micro Electronic-Acoustics Component Industry - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-micro-electronic-acoustics-component-industry-report-2013-report.html



Micro Electronic-Acoustics mainly refers to the electro-acoustic products installed in mobile phones, laptops and other mobile electronic products, including handsfree, earphone, receiver, speaker system and microphone. In the wake of the outbreak of smart phone, the market value of Micro Electronic-Acoustics soared to USD5,160 million in 2011 and USD6,347 million with the growth rate of 26.3% in 2012. The growth of the market is expected to slow down to 13.1% in 2013, valuing USD7,180 million, of which handsfree and speaker system will see the strongest growth. Handsfree and speaker system industries are labor-intensive industries, requiring enterprises to control labor costs. Small enterprises feel difficult to compete with large companies, and their competitiveness becomes increasingly weak.



Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-automotive-lighting-industry-report-2013-report.html



Although China’s economic growth slows down, the market of automobile, especially SUV and luxury car, is still prosperous. In the first seven months of 2013, China’s output and sales volume of automobile reached 12.335 million and 12.230 million respectively, up 12.5% and 12.0% year on year separately. The sales volume of sedan in the first seven months was 6,268,935, an yr-on-yr increase of 14%, and the sales volume in July jumped by 10.8% year on year. The cumulative sales volume of MPV in the first seven months was 647,585, up 32% year on year, and the sales volume in July increased by 12% year on year. The cumulative sales volume of SUV in the first seven months was 1,479,665, a surge of 49.3% year on year. The cumulative sales volume of crossover passenger car was only 973,996, down 8.3% year on year.



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