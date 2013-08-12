Global and China Automotive Lithium Battery Industry 2013-2017 Market Analysis, Research and Investment Value

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- HuidianResearch added a depth & Professional market research report on "Lithium Carbonate Industry 2013-2017". Lithium is widely used in the battery industry, ceramic industry, glass industry, aluminum industry, lubricants, refrigerants, nuclear industry and the photovoltaic industry, as well as some other emerging industries. Lithium carbonate is a basic material for the production of secondary lithium salt and lithium metal, therefore, lithium carbonate is the most important lithium product, and other lithium products are the downstream products of lithium carbonate basically.



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According to the report of USGS (United States Geological Survey) in 2012, the global proven lithium resources volume was 33.36 million tons, and the lithium reserves reached 13 million tons (calculate by lithium metal volume).



Currently, the concentration ratio of global lithium industry is very high, and the production capacity is mainly concentrated in SQM (Chile), FMC (the United States) and Chemetall (Germany). In 2011, the market share of these three corporations was about 75% in global lithium product market, and this market share of China was about 24%. In 2011, the global output was 125,000 tons.



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As for the situation in recent years, the production capacity expansion of global lithium carbonate industry was slowed down, and the progress of salt lake expansion and lithium extraction from Australian ores of the industrial giants was slower than the expectation.



Table of Content:



1. Overview of Lithium Carbonate

2. Development Overview of Global Lithium Carbonate Industry

3. Development Overview of China’s Lithium Carbonate Industry

4. Import and Export of China’s Lithium Carbonate Industry

5. Cost and Price of Lithium Carbonate

6. Downstream Industries’ Development of China’s Lithium Carbonate Industry

7. Key Enterprises in Lithium Carbonate Industry

8. Investment Risk and Opportunity of China’s Lithium Carbonate Industry



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