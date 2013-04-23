Global and China Automotive Wheel Industry Will Reach $13.7 Billion by 2013 - Automotive Wheel Market Share,Analysis,Growth and Study Report 2012-2013 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- The report highlights the followings:



Global Automotive Market

China Automotive Market

Global Automotive Wheel Market and Industry

China Automotive Wheel Market and Industry

32 Aluminum Wheel Makers and 5 Steel Wheel Makers



In 2012, the world’s PLT output hit 67.6 million, with the popularity rate of aluminum wheel as high as 66%. The estimate suggests that the world’s PLT output in 2013 will register 68.9 million with the penetration rate of aluminum wheel soaring to 67%. In 2012, OEM aluminum wheel shipment approximated 185 million, and the shipment of AM aluminum wheel reached 21 million pcs. In 2012, the world’s aluminum wheel market scale approached around USD12.9 billion, while the targeted figure in 2013 will increase to USD13.7 billion.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-automotive-wheel-industry-report-2012-2013



At the end of 2012, China’s aluminum wheel capacity approached 180 million pcs, while the sales volume surpassed 120 million pcs, with the capacity utilization above 70%. In particular, some 45 million pcs were sold in domestic market, while the rest 75 million ones were exported to overseas markets.



In 2011-2012, the Chinese market witnessed severe overcapacity of both alumina and electrolytic aluminum, leading to a nosedive of alumina price. In order to dissolve capacities, a great many of alumina enterprises tapped into the aluminum wheel market successively, causing oversupply and cut-throat competition in the market. Consequently, the profits of SMEs fell sharply. By contrast, large industrial players expand market further relying on their scale advantage and improve qualities of top-grade products. A case in point was CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing, the wheel output of which hit 27 million pcs in 2012, with the revenue substantially rising by 27.8% from the preceding year, despite the slight output growth of 12.5% against the 24 million ones over 2011.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166700



Due to the staggering economic recovery in Europe, industrial players in these countries saw steep dive in profit and slight drop in revenue. As for Japanese and North American counterparts, their profits were basically flat or on a slight decline.



Latest Reports:



Global and China Alumina and Electrolytic Aluminum Industry Report, 2012-2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166542



China’s bauxite features poor quality and low self-sufficiency rate of high-quality bauxite. With the gradual release of new alumina capacity and expansion of downstream smelting capacity in China, China has rapidly increased the import of bauxite. China’s imports of bauxite mainly come from Indonesia, Australia and India, among which, Indonesia accounts for more than 70%.



As the electricity cost in western region is lower than that in the eastern region of China, the electrolytic aluminum capacity of the western region has continued to expand, but in the meantime, the high energy-consuming and high-cost electrolytic aluminum capacity of the eastern region hasn’t been reduced in large scale, leading to serious overcapacity in China’s electrolytic aluminum industry in 2012.



China Software Industry Report, 2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166373



In 2012, software services and networks developed rapidly, resulting in significant growth in the revenue of data processing and operations services. From January to December, the revenue was RMB 428.5 billion, up 41.5% year on year; the proportion reached 17.1%, 0.9 percentage point higher than that in the same period of last year.



With the stabilization of the manufacturing industry, the embedded system software has accelerated the development and achieved revenue of RMB 397.3 billion, up 31.2% year on year, 2.7 percentage points higher than the industry average. Promoted by favorable industrial policies, IC design achieved revenue of RMB 80.8 billion, up 25.5% year on year; the software product, system integration service and information technology consulting service grew steadily by 27.9%, 24.8% and 24.1% respectively.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/