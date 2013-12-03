Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Global and China Automotive Wiring Harness Industry Report 2013 includes the following aspects:



The current situation of the global automotive market

The current situation of Chinese automotive market

Global and China automotive wiring harness industry

18 major automotive wiring harness manufacturers



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The global automotive wiring harness market value climb 2.3 percent to USD40.3 billion in 2013, and is expected to reach USD41 billion in 2014, up 1.6% over 2013. The slow growth is caused by many reasons. The market share of two major Japanese players of automotive wiring harness totals more than 50%, while Japanese Yen devaluates by 24% in 2013, resulting in a significant decline in the market value counted in the U.S. dollar. Also, due to the decline in copper prices as well as the continuous lawsuits against wiring harness price manipulating, manufacturers are forced to reduce prices to please customers.



After the United States fined several large automotive wiring harness companies who controlled prices, the European Union penalized four wiring harness suppliers (Yazaki, Yazaki’s European subsidiary SY System Tech, Leoni and Furukawa Electric) with EUR142 million in July 2013. Yazaki suffered the most penalty of EUR125 million, followed by SY System Tech who paid EUR11.05 million, Furukawa Electric EUR4 million and Leoni EUR1.3 million. Sumitomo Electric was exempted from penalty because it reported Cartel monopoly to the European Union.



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In 2013, Furukawa Electric performs most actively in the investment in the field of automotive wiring harness. Furukawa Electric acquired Mitsubishi’s automotive connector business in late 2011 to increase investment in the field. In March 2013, the factory of Furukawa Electric in the Philippines was put into operation officially. In May 2013, Furukawa Electric decided to expand its Philippine factory whose Phase II is expected to be put into operation in January 2014. At the end of 2014, Furukawa Electric is expected to gain annual sales of JPY12 billion. Meanwhile, it established a new automotive wiring harness plant in Mexico, which started construction in May 2013 and will go into operation in January 2014. In September 2013, the Shenzhen subsidiary set up Wuhan Furukawa Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, with an investment of RMB100 million.



In 2013, the most prominent change in the automotive wiring harness market lies in the poor performance of large manufacturers and the excellent performance of medium and small manufacturers. Top three players Yazaki, Sumitomo and Delphi offer high and inflexible prices. With the launch of a large number of high-quality automotive connectors, the technical threshold to automotive wiring harness is lowered. Due to the low output, small and medium-sized automotive manufacturers prefer small and medium-sized automotive wiring harness suppliers or self-production to control costs strictly. For example, the automotive wiring harness of Great Wall Motor is supplied by its subsidiary Baoding Mande Auto Parts Co., Ltd.; BYD’s supplier is its Fifteenth Division; Geely is supported by Geely Haoda Automotive Electrics.



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Global and China Automotive Audio and Infotainment Industry Report, 2013



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In 2013, global infotainment market size approximated US$30.1 billion, an increase of 4.2% from a year earlier; and the decelerated growth was due to the sluggish European automotive market and lower infotainment prices. The market is expected to restore growth from the next year, with the size up 12.2% to US$33.8 billion in 2014, US$40.1 billion in 2015 and US$45.6 billion in 2016.



Infotainment market growth is largely because its increased and upgraded functions have greatly raised price. High-end infotainment map will be upgraded to 3D map, with display up from 6-8 inches to 10-12 inches, and rear-seat entertainment system will be more popular, also accompanied by the adding of 3G or 4G network connection as well as the mushrooming of corresponding smart phone APPs.



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