Global and China Baby Food Industry 2014 ,(Excluding Milk Formula) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Baby food in this report includes baby cereals, meals, cookies, etc, excluding milk formula. The report primarily conducts analyses on China baby food industry in the following aspects: domestic market status, supply and demand, competitive pattern, major enterprises both in China and overseas; meanwhile it offers suggestions, so as to make investors understand this industry well and provides decision-making references for them.



Although baby food industry has undergone a long history, domestic market is still at the starting stage due to different residents consumption habit in China market. Compared with developed countries where have a fast pace of life, Chinese families have a preference for making food for their babies by themselves instead of purchasing packaged brand baby food, therefore China baby food market is still at the starting stage. Only in developed cities, baby food enjoys a relatively higher market penetration rate.



At present the scale of China baby food market is worth about CNY 8 billion. Chinese enterprises entered baby food market late, and the well-known enterprises are Heinz, Nestle, Eastwes, Beingmate, Garbath, Meiji, Synbiotics and Yashily. Some other infant milk powder brands are also setting foot in this market segment. Heinz, Nestle and Beingmate are the three large brands with advantages, and popularity of each brand exceeds 80% in nationwide towns and cities. Eastwes, Meiji and Garbath are regional key brands, mainly distributing in coastal cities.



The consumption groups of baby food are babies aged from four months to three years old. In China, the number of babies aged from six months to three years old is about 40 million. If one baby consumes 100g of food, and calculated by retail prices of baby food in current market, the potential market capacity exceeds CNY 80 billion.



5. Main Enterprises of Baby Food both in China and Abroad

5.1 Heinz

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Operation Analysis

5.1.3 Competitive Advantages

5.1.4 Development Strategies



