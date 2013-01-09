Global and China Beer Industry Report, 2012-2014: Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- In recent years, the global beer production and sales have maintained continuous growth. Total production in 2011 reached 192.7 million kiloliters, a year-on-year rise of 3.82%; China, the United States, Brazil, Russia and Germany as the worlds top five largest beer-producing countries together accounted for 54% of the global beer production. Following the acceleration of cross-border mergers and acquisitions in the beer industry (e.g. Anheuser-Busch InBev wholly owns Chinas Harbin Brewery; SABMiller holds a 49% stake in China Resources Snow Breweries; Carlsberg acquires a 29.71% stake in Chinas Chongqing Brewery, etc.), international beer companies have witnessed an increasing concentration ratio; currently, Anheuser-Busch InBev, SABMiller, Heineken and Carlsberg occupy a total of 46% market share.



As the worlds largest beer producer and consumer, in 2011 China realized beer production and sales volume of 48.989 million kiloliters and 48.557 million kiloliters, respectively, of which, the former accounted for 25.42% worldwide. At present, Chinas beer market is mainly distributed in East, Central, South and Northeast regions, whose aggregate output held 76.5% of the national total in 2011.



In 2011, China Resources Enterprise, Limited (CRE), Tsingtao Brewery Co.,Ltd. and Yanjing Beer Group Corporation as the leading beer brewers in China accounted for a total of 48.1% market share nationwide; wherein, CRE ranked first in beer sales volume by reaching 10.235 million kiloliters.



In addition to actively intensifying brand propaganda, major Chinese beer brewers have also expanded capacity by way of new construction, mergers & acquisitions or construction expansion. Tsingtao Brewery, for instance, realized new capacity of 2.1 million kiloliters in 2011 by means of acquiring Hangzhou Xinan River Brewery Co., Ltd. and Shaoguan Vigour Brewery Co., Ltd., expanding Suqian Brewery, etc.; in 2012, the new construction project of Guangdong Jieyang Brewery, expansion projects of Yangzhou Brewery and Weiwu Brewery were completed and put into production; moreover, Tsingtao Brewerys first overseas base Tsingtao Brewery (Thailand) Co., Ltd. plans to be completed and put into operation at the end of 2013.



Global and China Beer Industry Report, 2012-2014 of ResearchInChina mainly covers the followings:



Supply and demand, regional distribution, competitive landscape, development trend, etc. of global beer industry;

supply and demand, regional distribution, import and export, competitive landscape, development trend, etc. of China beer industry.

Operation, beer business analysis and development, etc. of 15 international and Chinese beer enterprises.



