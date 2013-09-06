Global and China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Market Research Report at Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Global and China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2013".The report focuses primarily on quantitative marketmetrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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In recent years, the global market size of bi-metal band saw blade has been increasing, but the growth rate has slowed down. In 2011, the global market size of bi-metal band saw blade was approximately USD1.863 billion, an increase of 7.01% year on year (the growth rate was 8.07% in 2010). Currently, as the bi-metal band saw blade market in developed countries has gradually matured and been stable, the growth in demand mainly comes from emerging economies like China and India.



Affected by domestic macro-economic slowdown as well as export market downturn, China’s sales volume of bi-metal band saw blade approximated 53.5 million meters in 2012, equivalent to that in 2011. With the slow recovery of the export market and the rapid development of China's automotive, aerospace, aviation, military, IT and other emerging industries, the sales volume is expected to reach 55.85 million meters in 2016.



Global and China Bi-metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2013 analyzes the development status of global and China bi-metal band saw blade market, and introduces major production companies in the industry.



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In 2013, the world's leading bi-metal band saw blade manufacturers continue to introduce new products. In January 2013, Starrett released Primalloy band saw blade in the Chinese market; in April 2013, LENOX introduced Contestor XL bi-metal band saw blade, which has a longer service life in cutting large-size intractable metallic materials.



While constantly releasing new products, major foreign companies are expanding operations in China. In March, 2013, AMADA opened a facility in Qingpu District of Shanghai, which will serve as the hub for its China business.



Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd., a Chinese local enterprise, has a bi-metal band saw blade production capacity of 12,500 km, ranking the first in China. In 2012, Bichamp achieved revenue and net income of RMB 250 million and RMB 49.7 million, down 3.48% and 25.54% year on year respectively.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade

1.1 Definition

1.2 Upstream and Downstream

1.3 Industry Features

1.4 Entry Barriers



2. Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry

2.1 Development History

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Competition Pattern



3. Chinese Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry

3.1 Policy

3.2 Development History

3.3 Sales Volume

3.4 Competition Pattern

3.4.1 Regional Competition

3.4.2 Competition between Local Brands and Foreign Brands

3.4.3 Competition among Chinese Local Brands

3.5 Problems



4. Chinese Saw Machine Industry

4.1 Definition and Classification

4.2 Operation

4.3 Output

4.4 Export

4.5 Development Trend



5. Key Companies Worldwide

5.1 DoALL Company

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Development Course

5.1.3 Products

5.1.4 Be in Top 10 Service Center Equipment Brands Lists for 2012

5.2 Lenox Tools

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Products

5.2.3 Dynamics

5.3 Starrett

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Products

5.3.3 Operation

5.3.4 Development in China

5.4 Amada

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Development Course

5.4.3 Products

5.4.4 Operation

5.4.5 Development in China

5.4.6 Amada Opens Shanghai Facility as It Speeds up Investment in Growing Chinese market

5.5 B AHCO



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